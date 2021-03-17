Sports Media World Speculating About Cris Collinsworth’s Future

Drew Brees officially retired from the National Football League this week, but he won’t be leaving the game altogether.

The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback will be working as an analyst for NBC Sports.

“I am going to be working for NBC,” Brees said on the TODAY show. “I’m part of the team now! A good team.”

“I’m excited about that journey, I’m excited to stay very closely connected to the game of football. It’s been such an important part of my life, and I continue to be able to talk about it, show passion for it and bring my kids around for that ride there as well and let them be part of some of those special moments.”

Brees will be serving as a studio analyst for Sunday Night Football and Notre Dame games. Eventually, though, many expect him to be in the Sunday Night Football booth.

What will that mean for Cris Collinsworth? Andrew Marchand of the New York Post covered this on Wednesday night.

NEW COLUMN: With Drew Brees and Mike Tirico on board, the future of Al Michaels & Cris Collinsworth is in doubt.https://t.co/iQa9dpWPAX — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 17, 2021

From the column:

Eventually, NBC could slide Collinsworth into the pregame show, allowing him to work directly with his son, Jac. This scenario is all not that new to people on the inside of NBC. A year ago, the network and Brees first agreed to the deal. NBC still has Michaels and Collinsworth, but Tirico and Brees are the future. NBC may not say it all publicly, but the plan is in plain sight.

Collinsworth is among the most-respected analysts in football, and the same can be said of Michaels and play-by-play broadcasting.

However, as Marchand notes, the future duo appears to be set in Tirico and Brees.

The only question now: How soon will that duo hit the Sunday Night Football booth?