Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd.
On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:
"You've got your whole life ahead of you, kid. Call anytime."
Froyd, a team insider for Cowbell Corner, went on to describe the impact that Leach had on her life and career.
He told me that he appreciated everything I had done and that the effort I had put in had never gone unnoticed. Then he proceeded to give what was probably the most compelling speech on life I've heard in a while which ended in simple fashion and with what I never could have predicted would be the last words he ever spoke to me. They were familiar ones.
Take a look at the full tribute from Froyd here:
Leach passed away on Monday due to complications with a heart condition. Our thoughts are with all those close to the legendary coach during this difficult time.