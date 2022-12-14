Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 05: Hhead coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd.

On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:

"You've got your whole life ahead of you, kid. Call anytime."

Froyd, a team insider for Cowbell Corner, went on to describe the impact that Leach had on her life and career.

He told me that he appreciated everything I had done and that the effort I had put in had never gone unnoticed. Then he proceeded to give what was probably the most compelling speech on life I've heard in a while which ended in simple fashion and with what I never could have predicted would be the last words he ever spoke to me. They were familiar ones. "You've got your whole life ahead of you, kid. Call anytime."

Take a look at the full tribute from Froyd here:

Leach passed away on Monday due to complications with a heart condition. Our thoughts are with all those close to the legendary coach during this difficult time.