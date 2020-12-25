Here’s The Sports Slate For Christmas Day, Which Includes An NFL Game

Christmas Day is a little different in 2020, as many people around the country are staying home and having much smaller gatherings due to the pandemic. Luckily, there’s a pretty solid sports slate for fans who aren’t being as festive this year.

All in all, there are five NBA games, four college basketball games, one college football bowl game and an NFL matchup. Let’s take a look at what we have on the schedule.

As a reminder, the NBA kicked off its 2020-2021 season earlier this week. Most of the teams in the group will be playing their second contest of the year.

NBA:

12:00 PM ET: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat on ESPN

2:30 PM ET: Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks on ABC

5:00 PM ET: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics on ABC

8:00 PM ET: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers on ABC/ESPN

10:30 PM ET: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets on ESPN

The Big Ten is the only college basketball conference with games on Christmas Day. The Michigan State vs. Wisconsin matchup is the best of the bunch.

College Basketball:

12:30 PM ET: Wisconsin at Michigan State on FOX

2:30 PM ET: Maryland at Purdue on FS1

6:00 PM ET: Michigan at Nebraska on BTN

8:00 PM ET: Iowa at Minnesota on BTN

In college football, we have the Camellia Bowl between Marshall and Buffalo.

College Football:

2:30 PM ET: Marshall vs. Buffalo on ESPN

Lastly, there’s on NFL game with major playoff implications.

NFL:

4:30 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (FOX/NFL Network)

Merry Christmas to all the sports fans out there!