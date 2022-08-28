Sports World Amazed By Hawaii's Little League Performance

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 25: Baseballs sit on the ledge during the South Korea and Japan game during the International Championship game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Hawaii captured the Little League World Series title on Sunday with another dominant victory.

Representing the United States' West region, the Honolulu squad earned a 13-3 triumph over Curaçao in the championship clash at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They cemented the win via a mercy rule after four innings.

A 5-1 semifinal win over Tennessee was the closest thing Hawaii faced to a close call. The team cruised through six victories with a 60-5 scoring margin. Hawaii plated double-digit runs in four of those victories.

Fans were in awe of the young team's remarkable run at Williamsport.

Maybe they're not ready for the majors just yet, but Hawaii put on quite the show.

Curaçao put Hawaii at a rare deficit with a run in the top of the first, but it didn't last long. Kama Angell led a dominant offensive display by going 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBI. The outfielder reached base 13 times in 20 LLWS plate appearances.

Congratulations to Hawaii for putting on a clinic throughout an epic championship run.