Sports World Anticipating History From Joey Chestnut Today

It’s the 4th of July – Independence Day – and among the many national traditions like barbeques, fireworks and beer is Joey Chestnut competing at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut is a 13-time winner of the competition and has won the contest five years in a row. He owns the world record for most hot dogs eaten with 75.

But this year might be special. Chestnut has made it clear that he is working on breaking his record this year, and many people think he’ll do it.

On social media, people are very excited to see Chestnut at least attempt to break the record. Some are ready to put down quite a bit of money to see it happen.

Joey Chestnut will try to beat his own world record today, eating more than 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes. — 13x champ

— 5 straight titles

— Avg. win by 18+ hot dogs

— Massive favorite at -3,000 "I'm hoping I can find that perfect rhythm…76, 77 sounds doable." The absolute 🐐!! pic.twitter.com/QoDvMk8Vv1 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 4, 2021

Joey Chestnut looks to extend record today at Coney. — Damon A. Salvadore (@DamonSalvadore1) July 4, 2021

Because this is a sports account, I must acknowledge that today, the greatest American athlete to ever live competes at Coney Island at noon. Break the record again, Joey Chestnut! #Merica 🇺🇲 — Sports Talk Spicer (@SportsSpicer) July 4, 2021

Joey Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite to win the competition outright, even if he doesn’t break the record. Sports books have given him odds upwards of -2000 to take the belt for a sixth year in a row.

It’s not like Chestnut is limited to only hot dogs either. He owns world records for dozens of foods, some of which he’s held for 15 years.

Grilled cheese sandwiches, jalapenos poppers, pies, Twinkies, ice cream sandwiches, pizzas of various sizes and Big Macs have all succumbed to his eating prowess.

Not even last year’s pandemic could stop Joey Chestnut from breaking the record. And now that fans will finally be allowed to see him in person, everyone’s itching to see him break it.