Sports World Celebrating Albert Pujols On Sunday

Albert Pujols is chasing history as he tries to finish his final year in Major League Baseball on a high note. Today, he took a massive step towards that goal and the sports world is celebrating him for it.

During today's game against the Chicago Cubs, Pujols hit his 695th career home run. He now sits just one home run behind Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most in Major League Baseball history.

With one month left to go in the 2022 MLB season, there's still time for Pujols to surpass A-Rod and enter the vaunted 700-home run club. The baseball world is holding its breath in hopes that he makes it.

Cardinals fans are celebrating the big run that helped lift them to a win over the Cubs. But fans and analysts for all teams are showing Pujols respect this afternoon:

Only three players in the history of Major League Baseball are in the 700 home run club - and many would argue that Barry Bonds shouldn't be in it at all.

Albert Pujols was already a lock for first ballot Hall of Fame induction. But if he can join the ranks of the immortal Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth, his legacy will be further cemented.