Sports World Celebrating LeBron James Today

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

All-time great hooper LeBron James is celebrating his 38th birthday today.

As one of the most respected athletes on earth, this milestone has garnered the attention of fans around the sports world.

Happy birthday messages for LeBron flooded social media on Friday.

Check them out:

"Happy Birthday Goat James!" one wrote.

"Man among boys," another said.

"To the GOAT, happy birthday," another added.

LeBron entered the NBA with unprecedented fanfare as an 18 year old in 2003. Now in his 20th professional season, the former No. 1 overall pick has now spent more time in the NBA than not in the NBA.

At 38 years old, LeBron is still putting up ridiculous stat lines. Through 27 games with the Lakers this season, he's averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

LeBron and the Lakers will face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET this evening.