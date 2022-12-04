Sports World Concerned Over Brittney Griner Update

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The sports world is concerned over the latest updates on Brittney Griner in Russia.

According to the latest reports out of Russia, talks between the two countries have not progressed to the point where a prisoner swap is likely. One remains possible, of course, but so far, talks have reached unfortunate hurdles.

Hopefully that will change soon.

At the same time, Griner has been moved into a full-time Russian penal colony. Life in those colonies, according to the latest reports, are like "hell on Earth."

That is pretty devastating.

The sports world is understandably concerned over this latest Griner update on Sunday.

"We have to get Brittney Griner back to the US she is literally in hell right now. A Freezing Hell! My heart breaks for her...." one fan wrote.

"I am praying for Griner! The Lord is going to take her out of that hell!" one fan added.

"Hopefully @potus #BringBrittneyHome Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner should not be in the hell of gulag," another fan wrote.

"He needs to get Brittany Griner out of Russia. This is trash," one fan added.

Get Griner home soon.