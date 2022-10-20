Sports World Continues To Be Annoyed By Roger Maris Jr.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Maris Jr. (2nd L) talks with with Patty Judge (2nd R), the mother of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during a game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Just recently, Roger Maris Jr watched as Aaron Judge surpassed his father's New York Yankees and American League home run record by hitting his 62nd blast of the season.

Maris suggested that Judge was now the rightful owner of the MLB's home run record. He doesn't count the current record held by Barry Bonds or 60+ home run seasons for Mark McGuire and Sammy Sosa.

He continued his controversial opinion this week. After Judge and fellow Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs, Maris called them the home run champions of the American and National League.

"Lots of fun seeing the home run champs hitting some bombs last night in New York to clinch the series. Giancarlo Stanton National League Single-Season Home Run Champ (59) and Aaron Judge Single Season All-Time Home Run Champ (62). Should be some fun baseball tonight in Houston," he said.

It's safe to say his opinion might be his alone. Fans weren't pleased with his comment.

"With all respect @RogerMarisJr now would be a good time to stop with the nonsense. Whatever people feel about Bonds and possible steroid use, let them come to their own conclusions," one fan said.

"It's so weird...when I Google 'single season home run record' Judge is only 7th. Might wanna double-check your math," said another.

Who is the real home run king?