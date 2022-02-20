The Spun

Sports World Debating Future Of Postgame Handshake Line

Postgame handshake line at Wisconsin.MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 20: Wisconsin Badgers Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft reacts after a fight breaks out between Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines. Joe Krabbenhoft was hit in the head by Michigan Wolverines Head Coach Juwan Howard at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Sunday’s postgame incident between Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has fans wondering about the need for a handshake line.

In college basketball, teams and coaches from both teams get in a line to shake hands following the final buzzer.

This doesn’t often result in postgame skirmishes, but it can create some heated moments.

Do we need postgame handshake lines?

Fans are debating following the incident with Howard in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps the postgame handshake line should be eliminated – we don’t really see it in the NBA, though players do often greet each other following games – but that doesn’t excuse what Howard did on Sunday afternoon.

