Sports World Debating Joey Chestnut's All-Time Athlete Ranking

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut reacts after competing during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Joey Chestnut won the contest, eating a Coney Island record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

It's July 4th, which means its time for 14-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating champion Joey Chestnut to put together another record-breaking performance.

Only this time, he'll have to do so on crutches. The last event Chestnut participated in, "Jaws" put down an incredible (or disgusting) 76 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes.

Begging the question, if competitive eating is a sport, is Joey Chestnut one of the greatest athletes in American history?

"We are about to witness Joseph Christian Chestnut, The Greatest Athlete in the History of Human Civilization defend his title as the greatest to ever exist," one user tweeted.

"Ok but for real, if Joey Chestnut wins today on crutches, is he the greatest athlete of all time?" another asked.

"It is once again about that time for [Joey Chestnut] to give us his yearly reminder that he’s the greatest athlete to ever walk the face of the planet."

"We keep hearing the names Gretzky, Jordan, Brady in the greatest GOAT debate. But not Chestnut. Why is that?" another questioned.

Is Joey Chestnut on your sports Mt. Rushmore?