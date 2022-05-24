Sports World Demanding Action Following Texas School Shooting

On Tuesday, the United States was shook by yet another tragic school shooting.

14 children and one teacher were reportedly killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Several prominent figures from around the sports world are taking to Twitter to call for change in response to this sickening tragedy.

"There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! .. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools," NBA superstar LeBron James writes.

"I just don’t understand how many times we need to see these horrific scenes until lawmakers decide enough is enough! If people make threats to others or on social media there needs to be awareness! We can’t allow these senseless shootings to continue-Absolutely heartbreaking," college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit writes.

"Uh…question …WTF are those of you “in charge” that can make significant change happen in the name of safety ACTUALLY DOING help make it so our children don’t DIE BY GETTING SHOT in school! WHAT ARE YOU ACTUALLY DOING ABOUT IT?!?!" ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick writes.

"I'm sickened by what's just happened to these children. I'm absolutely heartbroken," US Soccer star Alex Morgan writes.

Several other athletes and analysts have also shared their calls for action.

Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragedy.