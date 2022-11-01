Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View.

Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.

Cherelle is hoping that Brittney's "personality can do her a little bit of favor in keeping her safe." However, she still admitted "the fear is the fact that there's so much discretion here."

"There is no one way they have to do anything there, and that is very [sic] tetrifying to know they can wake up one day and say yes to something, and wake up one day and say no," she continued. "That's not a safe place to be."

Fans took to social media to react to the latest news.

"It's been 257 days since Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. She hasn't been able to keep in touch with her loved ones during this difficult situation. It's time to bring BG and all wrongfully detained Americans home," one fan said.

"Love you Brittney and Cherelle Griner," said another.

"#BrittneyGriner we are still watching for you #love," offered a third.

The United States has reportedly discussed a potential prisoner swap with Russia.