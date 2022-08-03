Sports World Disappointed By Ronda Rousey Movie News

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 14: UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States steps off the scale during the UFC 193 weigh-in at Etihad Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, the sports world learned that former UFC star Conor McGregor will be making his big picture debut soon enough.

According to MMA insider Ariel Helwani, McGregor is set to make his motion picture debut alongside Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film Road House.

McGregor isn't the only former UFC champion to be linked to a Road House reboot in recent years. In 2015, former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey was rumored for a role in the new movie.

Fans aren't too happy to learn that Rousey won't be in the new reboot.

"Old enough to remember when Ronda Rousey was remaking Road House...." one fan said.

"Road House? Wasn’t Ronda Rousey going to be in that?" another fan questioned.

Other fans are simply refusing to watch the movie without Rousey in it. "I won't accept any Road House that doesn't star Ronda Rousey," a fan said.

