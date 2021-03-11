The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump’s Message For Herschel Walker

President Trump visits his golf course.ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump visits Trump International Golf Links on June 25, 2016 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The US presidential hopeful was in Scotland for the reopening of the refurbished Open venue golf resort Trump Turnberry which has undergone an eight month refurbishment as part of an investment thought to be worth in the region of two hundred million pounds. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump had a clear message for Herschel Walker on Wednesday evening.

Donald Trump released a short and to-the-point statement about Walker, urging the former football star to run for political office.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump wrote in an official statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”

Georgia has become an extremely important state in the race for the U.S. Senate. Donald Trump wants Walker, a Georgia native, to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who won his seat this year and will have to defend it in 2022.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out his father’s statement on Wednesday night.

Donald Trump has often reached out to former athletes and celebrities, but it’s not often that he urges one of them to run for office.

Walker, arguably the greatest college football player of all time, would certainly have a number of supporters in his home state.

The former NFL star would be among the most-notable former athletes in politics.

Walker has a long history with Donald Trump, as he played in the USFL, which the former president owned, in the 1980s.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star went on to play in the NFL, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler.


