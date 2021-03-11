Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump’s Message For Herschel Walker

Former United States president Donald Trump had a clear message for Herschel Walker on Wednesday evening.

Donald Trump released a short and to-the-point statement about Walker, urging the former football star to run for political office.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump wrote in an official statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”

Georgia has become an extremely important state in the race for the U.S. Senate. Donald Trump wants Walker, a Georgia native, to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who won his seat this year and will have to defend it in 2022.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out his father’s statement on Wednesday night.

Now this is something I’d love to see!!!@HerschelWalker is a great American and a GA legend. pic.twitter.com/RvI83OLqUE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 10, 2021

Donald Trump has often reached out to former athletes and celebrities, but it’s not often that he urges one of them to run for office.

Walker, arguably the greatest college football player of all time, would certainly have a number of supporters in his home state.

The former NFL star would be among the most-notable former athletes in politics.

Happy 59th Birthday to Herschel Walker! Herschel is a CFB 🐐… National Champion (1980)

Heisman Trophy (1982)

3× SEC Player of the Year

3× Consensus All-American

3× First-team All-SEC

Georgia Bulldogs No. 34 retired#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/MiNGsUF3fk — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 3, 2021

OK, serious question. Why do we still not have a statue of Herschel Walker at Sanford Stadium???!!!! PLEASE!!!! 🔴⚫️🐾🏈 pic.twitter.com/GkAh5clnbz — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) March 4, 2021

Wishing 2x Pro Bowl RB @HerschelWalker a happy 59th birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d6J1Uq65U3 — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) March 3, 2021

Walker has a long history with Donald Trump, as he played in the USFL, which the former president owned, in the 1980s.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star went on to play in the NFL, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler.