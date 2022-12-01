Sports World Feels Terrible For Romelu Lukaku Today

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Belgium went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the No. 2 team in the world. But they crashed out of the tournament with a scoreless draw against Croatia today - and star striker Romelu Lukaku will be haunted by that performance for a long time.

Coming on as a substitute in the second half, Lukaku had five shots on goal - four of which came inside the goalkeeper's box. But all of them wound up being whiffs, with one of them bouncing right off the woodwork in heartbreaking fashion.

Even in the final minutes of the game, Lukaku continued to make big chances and nearly had the winner with 90 seconds remaining. But when the final whistle blew, Belgium were eliminated and Lukaku broke down into tears on the sideline.

Romelu Lukaku's sadness soon turned to anger as he started punching inanimate objects on the sidelines. At one point he even broke the dugout window at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Lukaku is the all-time leading scorer in Belgium history with 68 goals in just 104 caps. He has more goals than any two other players in the Red Devils' history.

At 29 years old he could still be a part of the team's next World Cup run in 2026. But this one will haunt him for months - maybe even years - beforehand.

We can't blame him.