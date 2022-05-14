Sports World Furious Over Viral Little League Video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 25: Baseballs sit on the ledge during the South Korea and Japan game during the International Championship game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A video of a Little League baseball game is going viral this weekend.

The video shows an umpire threatening a group of parents who won't stop complaining about ball/strike calls.

Parents continue complaining, causing the umpire to leave the field and call the game a forfeit.

All he was requesting of the parents was to calm down. The parents couldn't even do that. What an embarrassment.

This is youth sports we're talking about here.

The sports world is furious with the parents in the video.

"AGAIN … PARENTS RUIN SPORTS FOR CHILDREN. Good for this ump, he’s not paid enough to deal with these idiots. If you’re a parent of a 9 yr old and making this big of a scene at a little league game, your life must really suck and I am truly sorry for you," one fan wrote.

"Do you think any kid ever missed out on a big league career cuz of a missed call in a 10U game?" one fan questioned.

"I’m willing to bet potential big league careers were ruined by parents killing the joy of the game in their kids," said a baseball fan.

Unfortunately, many parents of young athletes are getting worse and worse.

"I’ve been coaching youth sports forever. The parents are getting harder every year. I love it, but if it keeps up, I gotta walk away," a youth coach tweeted.

"I laugh when people brag about their 10 year old playing 75 games over the summer. Most of them have no understanding of the game and would be better served playing pick up games with their friends and enjoying being a kid. It is 100% about the parents not the kids," a Twitter user said.

Kids just want to have fun playing sports they love. Unfortunately, many parents are getting in the way.