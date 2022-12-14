Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 07: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Lady Bears is interviewed after the 82-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena on April 07, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return.

While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her.

Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim Mulkey, didn't say much when asked about her situation. Mulkey received plenty of criticism for her lack of comments.

Now, the criticism is continuing for Mulkey.

"Players and recruits shouldn’t trust Kim Mulkey, who was useless when it came to Brittney Griner," Deadspin wrote.

"How can you play for a coach who doesn’t have your back or value you?" one fan wrote.

"Real coach would’ve parachuted into Russia under the cover of darkness and broke her out of prison," another fan wrote.

"She said NOTHING positive about BG. Nothing," another fan added.

"I mean....this is the same coach that downplayed sexual assault at Baylor. Not very surprising," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Mulkey said she was happy to see Griner come home, though most fans didn't seem to appreciate her comment, given what she'd said before.

