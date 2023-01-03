Sports World Furious With NCAA Tournament Recommendation

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Opening tip off between Montell McRae of Buffalo and Romello White of Arizona State during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the NCAA Tournament could be expanded going forward.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends an expansion of tournaments to include a quarter of the teams around the country.

This would mean that the NCAA Tournament would expand from 68 teams to 90 teams.

This would also include all NCAA postseason championships, except football.

The report will now go to the Division I Board of Directors for consideration at the 2023 NCAA Convention in San Antonio.

The college sports world is definitely fired up about this report.

"There’s not 90 teams that deserve to be in the tournament. Don’t mess up something that’s already perfect," one fan tweeted.

"How about no," another fan tweeted.

According to the report, no official change would take effect until the 2024-25 season.

Time will tell if an expansion of NCAA tournaments goes through.