Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks.

On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season.

Boudreau coached his final game with the Canucks on Saturday night. It ended up being a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers but fans made sure to show their support for him when the final whistle blew.

Canucks fans chanted "Bruce there it is" to Boudreau while he was still on the bench, which made him emotional. He even waved to the crowd to show his appreciation.

With the change now official, NHL fans and media pundits are furious with the Canucks for how they treated him.

Boudreau was originally hired in December of 2021 after the Canucks fired Travis Green. While the Canucks missed the playoffs last season, they still went 32-15-10 under Boudreau.

This year, the team was 18-25-3 under him and it doesn't seem likely their record will get that much better with a new voice behind the bench.