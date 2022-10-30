Sports World Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner's Decision

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The sports world remains heartbroken over the developments with Brittney Griner.

This week, the WNBA star's appeal was rejected by a Russian court, meaning she's set to serve her entire nine-year prison sentence, barring a trade with the United States.

Life in a full-time Russian prison sounds pretty rough.

"Brittney Griner will enter a system of isolation, grueling labor and psychological torment when she is transferred to a penal colony, the successor to the infamous Russian gulag, to fulfill a nine-year sentence, former prisoners and advocates say," NBC News reported this week.

Earlier in her prison sentence, Griner was reportedly offered a basketball, so she could play on the prison's hoop.

Heartbreakingly, she rejected the offer, deciding it was too tough to play right now.

"I asked Griner's lawyer if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained. She said the jail has a hoop, but no ball. When Griner's lawyers offered to bring one, BG declined, saying it was too painful to think about," ESPN's T.J Quinn reported.

Fans are heartbroken by that decision.

"Yeah, her love of the game’s probably gotten killed over all this. What with her being jailed after playing for a Russian team b/c WNBA pay is still that players need to play overseas to get more money. Its just damn sad…," one fan wrote.

"This is heartbreaking, but I get it. BB was something that brought joy, but was also the reason she was in Russia at all, trying to make a living during the WNBA off season. Pls find a way to bring her home," one fan added.

"My heart hurt reading this," another fan wrote on social media.

Our thoughts continue to be with Griner's friends and family during this tough time.

Hopefully she'll be brought home soon.