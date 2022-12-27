Sports World Heartbroken Over The Eastbay Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Detail of the Adidas BYW LVL 1 shoe worn by Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With 2022 almost over, sports fans are reluctantly saying goodbye to Eastbay.

Eastbay will be shutting down once this year is over. It'll be the end of an iconic run.

For the past four decades, Eastbay has been one of the most well-known athletic footwear suppliers in the United States. There'll be over 200 layoffs in Wausau since Eastbay is shutting down.

Sports fans around the world are heartbroken over this development.

"Just learning about Eastbay shutting down in 2023. Hate to hear it. This magazine was my wish book in the 90s," one person said.

"Eastbay held us down, man," a second person tweeted. "Circling sneakers you probably weren’t ordering, but you still did it for the love. showing the homies the new heat when you got to school or on the block. shoes never looked cooler than they did on those pages."

"Eastbay closing is such a bummer," another person wrote. "I lived for their catalogs as a kid."

Eastbay catalogs may become collector items over the next few years.