Sports World Is Celebrating Brittney Griner On Tuesday

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is celebrating her special day on Tuesday.

Griner's birthday is on Oct. 18 and she's officially 32 years old now. The only bad thing about this day for her is that she'll be celebrating her birthday in prison.

Griner is still in Russian custody after she was arrested and charged on drug charges. She was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison a little over a month ago.

The U.S. is currently doing everything in its power to get Griner home, but so far there's no update on when that will be.

The sports community is hoping that she's able to return home to her friends and family ASAP.

"Happy birthday to Brittney Griner. We’re praying for your safety while you’re away, and also a renewed sense of urgency to bring you home. 243 days is too long, and it’s time for her to return," one fan tweeted.

"Thinking of Brittney Griner more so today because she is celebrating her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison. Let's send her some love and positivity today," another fan tweeted.

Hopefully, there will be progress in Griner's case soon.