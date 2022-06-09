Sports World Is Celebrating Dick Vitale Today

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2021 was a trying year for college basketball icon Dick Vitale. Numerous health issues forced him to take the year off from broadcasting games.

But today is a special day for the man who coined the term "This is awesome baby!" Dickie V is celebrating his 83rd birthday today.

"Thank You to All for your HAPPY BIRTHDAY wishes!" Vitale said in a tweet. He also included a short video thanking those who have shown him support this past year.

Vitale declared his intention to keep calling games for ESPN until the age of 100. He finished the video by pledging to match his enthusiasm and energy when he returns to calling games next season.

Basketball fans and regular sports fans around the country are wishing Dicke Vitale a happy birthday today.

Everyone is wishing the basketball broadcast icon well too:

2021 saw Dick Vitale battle vocal cord issues and another bout with cancer. He had to take a leave of absence from ESPN early in the college basketball season to focus on his health.

Fortunately, it appears that his cancer battle has gone very well. The next step for Vitale health-wise is recovering his vocal cords.

But when Dickie V does make his return to broadcasting, it will mark an incredible comeback in his career.

We can't wait to see Dickie V back on television!