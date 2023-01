Gene Hackman during Runaway Jury Press Conference with Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz at Wyndham Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) Vera Anderson/Getty Images

"Welcome to Indiana basketball."

Few sports movie lines are as memorable as that one from the legendary Gene Hackman, who portrayed coach Norman Dale in the iconic basketball film Hoosiers.

On Monday, the sports world is celebrating Hackman, who turns 93 years old.

Happy birthday, Gene!