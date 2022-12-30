Sports World Is Celebrating Golf Legend Tiger Woods Today

The GOAT is celebrating another trip around the sun today.

International golf icon Tiger Woods turns 47 years old today, sparking a massive celebration around the the sports world.

Fans, colleagues and rivals all took to social media to wish Tiger well on his big day.

"Only way to celebrate is by playing golf today. I’m going low today," one fan wrote.

"Happy birthday to the GOAT," another said.

"Best twitter day of the year," another added.

Woods burst onto the PGA Tour scene as a 20 year old in 1996, winning Rookie of the Year and quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in sports. Since then, he hasn't looked back.

Woods has 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships. His most recent major came when he won the Masters at age 43 in 2019.

Despite a major car crash in February 2021, Woods returned to the course and still participates in select PGA Tour and major events.

Happy birthday, Tiger!