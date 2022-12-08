Sports World Is Celebrating Larry Bird On Wednesday

OAKLAND, CA - 1991: Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics talks with referee against the Golden State Warriors during a game in 1991 at The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images) Sam Forencich/Getty Images

All-time great NBA player Larry Bird is celebrating his 66th birthday on Wednesday.

As one of the most beloved stars in NBA history, Larry Legend has received a flood of birthday wishes on his big day.

"Imagine Luka, only bigger, tougher, craftier defender, better rebounder and equally amazing shot maker/passer. That was Larry Bird. Bird was clutch, confident and respected as, along with Magic, the best in the league. Happy Birthday Larry Legend!" Doug Gottlieb wrote on Twitter.

The basketball world used Bird's birthday as an opportunity to reminisce on his incredible NBA career.

Bird is a 12-time All Star, three-time MVP and three-time NBA champion. His legendary No. 33 jersey was retired by the Boston Celtics in 1993 and he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998.

Happy birthday, Legend!