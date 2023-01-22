Sports World Is Encouraged By Brittney Griner's Announcement

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

While Brittney Griner is obviously thrilled to be back home in the United States, it would be understandable if things haven't been easy for the WNBA star.

After all, Griner spent nearly a full year in a Russian prison, separated from her loved ones. Getting used to life back in the United States could take some time.

Griner had an encouraging announcement earlier this month, though.

The longtime WNBA star made a public appearance at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, during which she announced her pride in being back in America.

Sports fans remain encouraged by Griner's return to the United States.

"First of all, happy she’s home," one fan wrote.

"So good to see #BG42 out in the city... We said #FREEBG so much that it became #BGFREE 🫶🫶🫶🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," one fan added

"I’m glad he got Griner out of Russia. I wouldn’t want any American subjected to what she went through," another fan said of President Biden.

Welcome home, Brittney.