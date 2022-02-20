The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Is Excited For Mike Golic’s New Job

ESPN's Mike Golic answers a phone.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sports media personality Mike Golic attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Sports fans are excited to hear Mike Golic on the airwaves again.

Earlier this week, DraftKings announced that the former ESPN Radio host will be teaming up with Jessica Smetana to host a new sports podcast.

Golic will be hosting a one-hour weekly podcast with the Meadowlark Media personality. The show will reportedly cover the intersection of sports and popular culture.

“I’m excited to do a podcast with DraftKings,” Golic said in an interview with Variety. “DraftKings is one of the top players in this game… I think about where gambling is going to be in the next few years, and I think it’s great that DraftKings is growing its content.”

Sports fans are excited to hear Golic again.

“This is excellent news and I assume it makes Jess an honorary Golic which is even better,” one fan tweeted.

“Things are happening with more good things to come!” Mike’s wife, Christine, tweeted.

“Two of my favorite people,” another fan added.

Mike Golic is pretty excited, too.

Best of luck, Mike and Jessica.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.