Sports fans are excited to hear Mike Golic on the airwaves again.

Earlier this week, DraftKings announced that the former ESPN Radio host will be teaming up with Jessica Smetana to host a new sports podcast.

Golic will be hosting a one-hour weekly podcast with the Meadowlark Media personality. The show will reportedly cover the intersection of sports and popular culture.

“I’m excited to do a podcast with DraftKings,” Golic said in an interview with Variety. “DraftKings is one of the top players in this game… I think about where gambling is going to be in the next few years, and I think it’s great that DraftKings is growing its content.”

Sports fans are excited to hear Golic again.

“This is excellent news and I assume it makes Jess an honorary Golic which is even better,” one fan tweeted.

“Things are happening with more good things to come!” Mike’s wife, Christine, tweeted.

“Two of my favorite people,” another fan added.

Mike Golic is pretty excited, too.

Very much looking forward to this show!! https://t.co/FC1yEa51eZ — Mike Golic (@golic) February 18, 2022

Also we are taking your thoughts on a name for the show!!! https://t.co/FC1yEa51eZ — Mike Golic (@golic) February 18, 2022

Best of luck, Mike and Jessica.