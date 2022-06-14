Sports World Is Furious Over The Brittney Griner Ruling

There's still no set date as to when Brittney Griner can return home to the United States.

Griner appeared in a Russian court on Tuesday and had her detention extended until at least Jul. 2.

She's been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident at the Moscow airport. She was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

If she is convicted on those charges, she could face up to a decade in a Russian jail.

Sports fans are rightfully upset over this decision from Russian officials.

"WNBA star Brittney Griner has been unlawfully detained in Russia for more than 100 days. Today, her pre-trial detention was extended again. I'm extremely worried about her well-being. We need to bring her home," one fan tweeted.

"Why isn't the administration prioritizing getting Brittney Griner released?!," one fan asked.

Hopefully, she'll be allowed to come home in early July.