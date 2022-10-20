Sports World Is Furious With The NCAA Tournament News

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 15: A general view of the court with March Madness signage is seen prior to the start of the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Rhode Island Rams in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NCAA Tournament is one of the most beloved events in all of sports.

So when recent discussions reportedly sought to alter March Madness, the sports world went up in arms.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Division 1 Transformation Committee has discussed a plan to expand the NCAA Tournament in all sports to include 25% of the programs who are eligible.

This plan would add about 20 teams to the beloved NCAA Tournament.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I understand this is the way the world of sports is going. More teams = more money. It will dilute the product a little bit but there’s no point in me opposing it because it will happen no matter what," one fan wrote.

"For the love of god please don’t do this. Smfh," another said.

"They weren't content with ruining college football so now they're gonna do the same to basketball?" another asked.

Luckily for all these angry college basketball fans, these potential changes are still only in the discussion phase.

This year's NCAA Tournament will operate under the typical 64-team mold.