Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 20: A general view of the SMU Mustangs game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on November 20, 2014 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering.

Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight.

"Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID, school announced," Jeff Goodman tweeted.

The sports world is praying for a speedy recovery for the Indiana head coach.

Woodson has been doing a phenomenal job with the Hoosiers this season.

Indiana and Minnesota are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday night.