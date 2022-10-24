Sports World Is Praying For Brittney Griner's Family

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia. - US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022 to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington. (Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is set to have her appeal in Russian court this week, though she's not expecting much.

The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport for having drugs in her backpack.

Griner has been in Russian custody ever since. On Tuesday, a Russian court will hear her appeal case.

This month, Griner's wife, Cherelle, said her significant other is at her "weakest" moment.

"Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, says the WNBA star is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she awaits appeal trial later this month," Rolling Stone tweeted.

Griner's appeal is expected to be denied, though the U.S. government will continue to attempt to bring her home via a trade of some sorts.