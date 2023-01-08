Sports World Is Praying For College Basketball Program

ATLANTA - MARCH 30: A basketball sits on the floor during practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on March 30, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for a college basketball program this weekend.

Five college basketball programs have been hospitalized following an intense workout.

The Concordia University Chicago men's basketball team had to postpone a game.

"The rigorous activity was widely considered a punishment for members of the team violating curfew during a road trip to California, according to Pete Gnan, the school's athletic director," Fox News writes.

"The hospitalizations were enough for the school to temporarily remove head coach Steve Kollar from his duties. Kollar is the defending Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year."

"UNACCEPTABLE! Sports Medicine Professionals have UNCHALLENGEABLE AUTHORITY to stop something like this! Guessing this D III school did not have an athletic trainer on site!" one fan wrote.

"Back in high-school, coack would have us run laps till we puked. Then run some more. Now a days you can't do that," one fan added.

"Go ahead and fire him," one fan added.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hopefully, the hospitalizations are not as serious as they sound.