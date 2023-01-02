Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Tennis Star

Martina Navratilova of the United States serves to Steffi Graf of Germany during their Women's Singles Semi-Final match of the US Open Tennis Championship on 5th September 1991 at the USTA National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighbourhood of Queens in New York, United States. (Photo by Dan Smith/Allsport/Getty Images) Dan Smith/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for legendary women's tennis star Martina Navratilova on Monday morning.

Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all-time with 18 major titles, revealed she's been diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer. The legendary tennis star has Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.

Both cancers are believed to be treatable.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," Navratilova said. "I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got."

"Sending you love and positive energy, @Martina !! You can do this, and @ChrissieEvert will be right there supporting you!!! Get well soon and fight!" one fan wrote.

"Oh no! Prayers & strength to her!" one fan added.

"Best wishes and many warm thoughts of your amazing talent and determination as a pioneering female athlete," another fan wrote.

"Wishing her good results with her treatments," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Martina as she goes through treatments.