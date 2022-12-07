Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host
Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice.
The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
But health is obviously paramount.
Sports fans are praying for Greenberg's speedy recovery so he can be back on the air soon.
"Unfortunately I’ve had a little setback and am going to have to miss the rest of this week. Hate being out during this incredible time for sports. Thanks to everybody carrying the ball for me, and for all the support. Enjoy the games everybody - I’ll be back as fast as I can," he announced.
Our thoughts are certainly with Greenberg as he makes his recovery this week.
"Ts & Ps to you greeny. I’ll be watching to make sure everyone else is on top of it," one fan wrote.
"Hope u feel better the show is not the same without you get well," another fan wrote.
"Get well Mike. No voice is saying they want the other guy," another fan added.
"Why is everyone against greeny? You all should be ashamed of yourselves. He is my favorite person to watch and listen too. Can’t believe it. Love greeny makes my day better," another fan added.
Hopefully we will see Greenberg back on the air very soon.