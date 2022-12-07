Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice.

The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.

But health is obviously paramount.

Sports fans are praying for Greenberg's speedy recovery so he can be back on the air soon.

"Unfortunately I’ve had a little setback and am going to have to miss the rest of this week. Hate being out during this incredible time for sports. Thanks to everybody carrying the ball for me, and for all the support. Enjoy the games everybody - I’ll be back as fast as I can," he announced.

Our thoughts are certainly with Greenberg as he makes his recovery this week.

"Ts & Ps to you greeny. I’ll be watching to make sure everyone else is on top of it," one fan wrote.

"Hope u feel better the show is not the same without you get well," another fan wrote.

"Get well Mike. No voice is saying they want the other guy," another fan added.

"Why is everyone against greeny? You all should be ashamed of yourselves. He is my favorite person to watch and listen too. Can’t believe it. Love greeny makes my day better," another fan added.

Hopefully we will see Greenberg back on the air very soon.