Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday.
At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go.
Folks were very concerned on social media.
"And no one around helps the guy, just crouches to get a better angle for a pic," tweeted Nathan Graham. "We live in a disgusting world."
"All these lead cars, cameras, security etc. but not a soul to immediately check if this guy is in serious medical distress," another pointed out. "Pathetic effort."
"This was rough to watch," said J.J. Boggs. "Clearly went out too hot given the conditions. Hoping he is okay."
"Good thing the camera man rushed up to film him."
"Hope is ok," tweeted Sunny Madra.
Do Nascimento was later tended to by a nearby police officer. There's no word on his status just yet at the time of this article.