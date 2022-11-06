Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader

NEW YORK - JULY 01: Water flows from one of 'The New York City Waterfalls', a newly installed art installation at the Brooklyn Bridge July 1, 2008 in New York City. Designed by Denmark-born artist Olafur Eliasson the four massive waterfalls installed along the city's eastern waterfront use water pumped from the East River and will operate through mid-October 2008. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday.

At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go.

Folks were very concerned on social media.

"And no one around helps the guy, just crouches to get a better angle for a pic," tweeted Nathan Graham. "We live in a disgusting world."

"All these lead cars, cameras, security etc. but not a soul to immediately check if this guy is in serious medical distress," another pointed out. "Pathetic effort."

"This was rough to watch," said J.J. Boggs. "Clearly went out too hot given the conditions. Hoping he is okay."

"Good thing the camera man rushed up to film him."

"Hope is ok," tweeted Sunny Madra.

Do Nascimento was later tended to by a nearby police officer. There's no word on his status just yet at the time of this article.