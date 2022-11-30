Sports World Is Praying For NHL Star On Wednesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins (R) celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers and is joined by Evgeni Malkin #71 (L) in Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a stroke earlier this week.

Letand, 35, suffered the stroke on Monday, team general manager Ron Hextall announced on Wednesday.

Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” Hextall said in a statement. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

The NHL world is praying for Letang during this concerning medical scare.

"Prayers up for Letang. This is sad," one fan wrote.

"I hope he gets healthy and recovers as soon as possible. During his absence a lot of the haters are going to see why he was resigned. Prayers for Letang," another added.

"Prayers for Letang, his family, and the Pens!" another said.

Letang suffered his first stroke back in 2014, causing him to miss two months. During that time, testing revealed that he was born with a small hole in his heart. Since this first stroke, he's appeared in 543 regular-season games and 69 playoff contests.

Our thoughts are with Letang through this difficult time.