Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella

The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month.

On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:

I know I'll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone.

Support poured in for Carmella on Twitter.

"Sending all my love to Carmella," one user said.

"Heartbreaking," another commented. "Sending love and prayers to Carmella and Corey."

"Sending Carmella and Corey well wishes and all the best after what she went through," another user tweeted. "Nothing can prepare you for that."

"Thoughts with Carmella and Corey," a wrestling account prayed.

Something you never want to see anyone go through. Love to Carmella and her family!