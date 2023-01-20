Sports World Is Saddened By Olivia Dunne Development

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne made a concerning admission about her social media following.

During a recent interview with the Today Show, Dunne was asked if she's ever received threatening comments from fans. She admitted to receiving "concerning" messages from some male followers.

"Yeah, there are some people that occasionally do reach out and it is a bit concerning," Dunne said. Some contend that the nature of her social media posts leads to such attention, but Dunne had a swift response.

"As a woman you're not responsible for how a man looks at you and objectifies you. That's not a woman's responsibility," she said.

The sports world took to social media to react to her latest interview.

Some are supporting her.

"Young entrepreneur!" one fan said.

"Livvy posts on social media because she likes it, not for the money. She can't control how her fans act. What has Livvy done to deserve the hate she is getting?" asked another.

Others think Dunne is at fault.

"She started the attention seeking social media blitz for money. It’s affecting the entire team. There are consequences for your actions," one person said.

What do you think of her comments?