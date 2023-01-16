Sports World Is Saddened By Olivia Dunne Update

Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, but things are getting a big extreme for the LSU Tigers gymnast.

The All-American gymnast went viral earlier this month, when her LSU Tigers fans showed up in pretty disturbing form.

This happened outside of a meet at Utah.

"This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them…" one reporter tweeted.

It's sad and scary and example of how social media can take things to the extreme.

"I was walking out just behind you, Sam, and they were screaming to me, "Are you Livvy's mom? Are you Livvy's mom?" Very disturbing. Creepy, actually," one reporter tweeted.

"To be clear, these are teenage boys, and this should be a teachable moment. They were excited to see in person someone they follow on social media along with 4+ million other obsessed fans, but they had no idea how to comport themselves during the competition or after."

Dunne had a message for her fans, too.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she wrote.

Hopefully, things will get better moving forward.