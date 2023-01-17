Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news.

According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over $10 million in 2012 was down to just $2,000 as of last week.

“All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this,” Bolt’s manager Nugent Walker told The Gleaner. “He’s been with [SSL] over 10 years... His entire portfolio is being reviewed.”

Fans are devastated for Bolt.

"Usain Bolt chose to keep his money in JA to support the growth, development and credibility of his nation's financial markets. This is a betrayal of his loyalty. He has access to global, secure & credible banks/firms eg Swiss banks et al - he didn't have to keep his money in JA," one fan said.

"All robbery is bad but robbing USAIN BOLT IN JAMAICA? Disgraceful & Ungrateful," added another fan.

Hopefully Bolt recoup at least a part of the money that has gone missing.