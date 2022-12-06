Sports World Is Shocked By The Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

One of the best soccer players on the planet will not be starting for his home country on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who's one of the most famous soccer plays in the sport's history, will be on the bench when Portugal takes on Switzerland in their Round of 16 match.

This is the first time since 2008 that Ronaldo will start a major tournament on the bench.

Sports fans are absolutely stunned by the decision from manager Fernando Santos.

It's a bold strategy but one that could potentially pay off if Ronaldo comes in as a sub and lights it up.

The winner of this match will move to the quarterfinals to take on Morocco who just had a massive upset over Spain. You can watch this contest on FOX.