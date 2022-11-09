Sports World Is Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia. - US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022 to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington. (Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

As Brittney Griner is moved to a Russian penal colony, the sports world continues to voice support for the WNBA star.

It's not just Griner who fans are keeping in their prayers. Her wife Cherelle, who has spoken publicly about her concern for her spouse, is also receiving an outpouring of love on social media.

"Everyone Please Keep Brittney Griner, her wife, her family and friends in yall prayers," said one WNBA fan account. "Please God find a way to bring BG home safe."

"Brittney Griner is still not home and being transferred today, sending prayers for her safety and mental health," said another woman. "I really pray her family, friends, and wife remain covered too."

"I don't think the US will do anything for Brittney Griner until near or after Thanksgiving at the earliest, 2023/2024 at the latest," said a third fan. "And if she dies at whatever labor camp they send her to, her wife, her teammates, her fans, and Black activist women will be PISSED at Biden."

"My heart is with Brittney Griner and her wife. Really hope a miracle happens," a fourth tweeter said simply.

Cherelle Griner recently admitted she is worried about her wife's mental health throughout this ordeal.

"I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and, to be honest, just total disbelief," she said at an awards show last week. "I can't believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today, living without my favorite person, my greatest love, biggest support, and just sanctuary. Language truly fails to capture the excruciating pain that stems from having a loved one held hostage."

Griner's lawyers and family may not know her updated whereabouts for days or weeks as she is transitioned to a penal colony, which is known to be a much harsher environment than prison in Russia.