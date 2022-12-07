Sports World Is Thinking Of Mike Greenberg This Week

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage) Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg hasn't been on the ESPN airwaves this week as he deals with matters at home.

In a statement published to his Twitter account on Tuesday, Greeny admitted he suffered a "little setback" and wouldn't be on TV for the rest of the week.

"Unfortunately I’ve had a little setback and am going to have to miss the rest of this week. Hate being out during this incredible time for sports," he said on Twitter. "Thanks to everybody carrying the ball for me, and for all the support. Enjoy the games everybody - I’ll be back as fast as I can."

It's unclear exactly what Greenberg is dealing with, but fans hope that he'll be back soon.

"Why is everyone against greeny? You all should be ashamed of yourselves. He is my favorite person to watch and listen too. Can’t believe it. Love greeny makes my day better," one fan said.

"Bro you just get better, I know you love what you do. Remember it's a marathon not a sprint, come back 100 percent," said another.

Hopefully Greeny is back and better than ever in the near future.