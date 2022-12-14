Sports World Mourning Death Of Television Personality Today

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, per TMZ.

He was 40 years old.

Several prominent figures around the sports world have taken to social media to react to this tragedy.

NBA star Kevin Love, a well-known champion of mental health awareness, shared a message on Instagram.

"Everyone is going through something that you can't see. Be kind. Reach out. Spread LOVE," he wrote on his Instagram story.

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho also shared a video with Boss on Twitter.

"You’ll be missed by brother," Acho wrote. "You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me."

"Praying for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ family and love ones today. Gone too soon," Robert Griffin III added.

Our thoughts are with all those close to Boss during this difficult time.