Sports World Reacts To The Crazy Nike Executive Story

Nike made headlines for all of the wrong reasons on Monday.

A Nike executive has resigned from her position after it was reported that her son had been using her credit card to buy and resell sneakers at a tremendous profit.

“Ann Hebert, VP/GM, North America geography has decided to step down from Nike, effectively immediately,” a company statement from Nike reads. “We thank Ann for her more than 25 years with Nike and wish her well.”

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg’s Joshua Hunt reported on the business of 19-year-old Joe Hebert, who goes by “West Coast Joe.” He reportedly developed a major sneaker reselling business, allegedly using bots to overwhelm websites.

“If you know the right people here, this is the city to sell shoes,” Hebert told Bloomberg. “The right people can give you access to stuff that, like, a normal person would not have access to.”

Instagram of son of Nike exec, who became a reseller. https://t.co/6J6YQG1WQk pic.twitter.com/NkhJFwoyeQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 2, 2021

The story is now trending on social media, though most of the sneaker world is not surprised by it. Many sneaker fans have long been frustrated that the shoe companies have allowed the reselling market to become so lucrative.

Of course, there have been plenty of jokes about the news, too.

NIKE HAS BEEN SECRETLY FUNDING THE RESELL MARKET LIKE RAEGAN DID THE WAR ON DRUGS — B.I.G.K.E.V. (@indiKEV) March 1, 2021

You know how sad it feel to know you gotta pay resell for every drop… like this Nike supreme drop I just went straight to my resell plug and said how much lol … cuz I know imma take a L online .. this is depressing — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2021

This picture is crazy this is nikes VP son.. we all be on snkrs app looking stupid and this brotha gotta deck full of resell pic.twitter.com/5qvoOaGIU4 — 3 Stimmy Timmy (@Doylemakinmoves) March 2, 2021

Finding out Nike themselves are linked to the resell game. pic.twitter.com/Eo3DXIkQwZ — _________ (@PilotAdot) March 2, 2021

Nike said that Ann Hebert had disclosed information about her son’s business and “there was no violation of company policy, privileged information or conflicts of interest, nor is there any commercial affiliation between WCS LLC and Nike, including the direct buying or selling of Nike products.”