Sports World Reacts To The Crazy Nike Executive Story

A general view of the Nike logo.NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: The Nike 'swoosh' logo is displayed on the outside of the Nike SoHo store, June 15, 2017 in New York City. Nike announced plans on Thursday to cut about 2 percent of its global workforce. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Nike made headlines for all of the wrong reasons on Monday.

A Nike executive has resigned from her position after it was reported that her son had been using her credit card to buy and resell sneakers at a tremendous profit.

“Ann Hebert, VP/GM, North America geography has decided to step down from Nike, effectively immediately,” a company statement from Nike reads. “We thank Ann for her more than 25 years with Nike and wish her well.”

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg’s Joshua Hunt reported on the business of 19-year-old Joe Hebert, who goes by “West Coast Joe.” He reportedly developed a major sneaker reselling business, allegedly using bots to overwhelm websites.

“If you know the right people here, this is the city to sell shoes,” Hebert told Bloomberg. “The right people can give you access to stuff that, like, a normal person would not have access to.”

The story is now trending on social media, though most of the sneaker world is not surprised by it. Many sneaker fans have long been frustrated that the shoe companies have allowed the reselling market to become so lucrative.

Of course, there have been plenty of jokes about the news, too.

Nike said that Ann Hebert had disclosed information about her son’s business and “there was no violation of company policy, privileged information or conflicts of interest, nor is there any commercial affiliation between WCS LLC and Nike, including the direct buying or selling of Nike products.”


