Sports World Not Happy With Alexi Lalas On Sunday

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 11: Alexi Lalas, soccer studio analyst and U.S. Men's National Team defender during the 1994 FIFA World Cup, speaks onstage during the '2013 FIFA World Cup on ESPN' panel discussion at the ESPN portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at the Langham Hotel on January 11, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Much of the World Cup audience is collectively rolling its eyes at former U.S. men's national team defender and current soccer analyst Alexi Lalas on Sunday.

Lalas is sharing the FOX studio desk with Rob Stone and Clint Dempsey for Opening Night in Qatar, but its his commentary (and lack thereof) that's got people upset.

"We, as a society, have moved past the need for Alexi Lalas to be on television," one user said.

"For whom it may concern, Peacock is streaming all the World Cup games with Spanish commentary and most importantly without Alexi Lalas commentary," another viewer shared.

"Alexi Lalas is about to make me learn Spanish this month."

"I’m not going to say anything negative about Alexi Lalas, but I am genuinely curious to know who the demographic is that says 'ah yes, Alexi Lalas back on my screen. This will improve my day. Let’s do this,'” tweeted Franklin Leonard.

"Alexi Lalas sure sounds like a guy who was paid by the host," commented Mark Yesilevskiy.

"A reminder that Rob Stone & Alexi Lalas & Clint Dempsey could be saying these things but are choosing not to," tweeted Timothy Burke.

With the opening game at full-time, Ecuador took the first win with a 2-0 victory over host country Qatar.