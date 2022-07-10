Sports World Paying Tribute To Arthur Ashe Sunday

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: NBA player Lebron James onstage after presenting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The 2013 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for ESPY)

Arthur Ashe's birthday is on Jul. 10 and he would've been 79 if he were still alive today.

Ashe was born on Jul. 10, 1943, and lived until February of 1993. He's widely considered to be one of the most influential athletes in sports history.

He started playing tennis when he was six years old and went on to win three grand slams during his career. Ashe was also the first African American male player to play on the U.S. Davis Cup team and remains the only African American male player to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon titles.

The sports world has been wishing Ashe a happy birthday on social media to celebrate his life.

"Fitting we had such a great Wimbledon final on what would've been Arthur Ashe's 79th birthday..... One of the best to ever play tennis and one of the best people to ever walk period," one fan tweeted.

"Today is Arthur Ashe’s birthday. 47 years ago he became the first black man to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon. A civil rights activist, campaigner for AIDS awareness, and humanitarian, he was a legend both on and off the court," First Serve Tennis tweeted.

Happy birthday to Arthur Ashe. It's a tremendous opportunity to remember his legacy.