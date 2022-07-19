Sports World Paying Tribute To The Legendary Stuart Scott

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: TV personality Stuart Scott accepts the 2014 Jimmy V Perseverance Award onstage during the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's a somber day in the sports community on Tuesday.

The great Stuart Scott would've been 57 today after he passed away from cancer back in 2015.

He was one of the best sports broadcasters/anchors of all time and did outstanding work with ESPN. He also had one heck of a speech at the ESPYS when he won the Jimmy V Award for his fight against the disease.

The sports world has had all kinds of tremendous tributes on social media already as they pay tribute to this legend.

"Stuart Scott would have turned 57 today. His call of Kobe’s 81-point game is an all-time classic," SportsCenter tweeted.

Rest in power, Stuart.